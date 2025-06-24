2025-07-03 Thursday

Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.
PANews2025/06/24 04:00
Bitcoin ASIC Manufacturer Canaan Drops AI Chips, Bets Big on U.S. Bitcoin Mining – Here’s Why

Canaan , the Singapore-based manufacturer of Bitcoin ASIC machines, is exiting the artificial intelligence chip market to concentrate on its core business in crypto infrastructure. The company announced Monday that it has officially shut down its AI semiconductor unit and completed a pilot production run of mining rigs in the United States. The move marks a shift in strategy for Canaan, which has struggled to gain traction outside of its mainstay Bitcoin mining business. Canaan Refocuses Strategy on Bitcoin Mining, Ends Costly AI Semiconductor Unit In a statement on Monday, Canaan confirmed that it is winding down its AI semiconductor division, citing misalignment with its long-term goals. “I believe that doubling down on our core strengths in crypto infrastructure and Bitcoin mining is the most strategic path forward for Canaan,” said Nangeng Zhang, the company’s chairman and CEO. The AI unit, which generated just $900,000 in revenue in 2024, represented a small fraction of the company’s total income but accounted for 15% of operating expenses. $CAN Canaan to discontinue non-core AI semiconductor business unit Canaan commenced a strategic realignment aimed at sharpening its focus on its core businesses of bitcoin mining machine sales, self-mining operations, and consumer mining products. As part of this initiative, the… — DonCorleone77 (@CorleoneDon77) June 23, 2025 Canaan said the mismatch between cost and output, along with poor alignment with long-term goals, drove the decision to phase it out. The firm had been exploring options for the unit since March 2022 and expects the wind-down to be completed in the coming months. As part of its strategic reorientation, Canaan has launched its first U.S.-based production run, replicating its Malaysian operations. Though it acknowledged that manufacturing in the U.S. comes with higher costs, the company sees the move as a long-term investment. “This initiative is not just a hedge against tariffs but a potential strategic investment in long-term resilience,” a Canaan representative said. By producing closer to the North American market, Canaan hopes to reduce delivery times, adapt to customer demand more quickly, and better manage potential regulatory shifts. The company added that imported mining equipment from Malaysia is currently subject to a 10% U.S. tariff, while costs for components and raw materials remain difficult to predict. “We’re actively working to optimize our U.S. cost structure with the goal of limiting production costs,” the spokesperson said. However, Canaan emphasized that any future scale-up in U.S. operations will depend on whether production becomes commercially viable. That includes a clearer tariff environment, sustainable demand, and manageable expenses. Canaan also addressed potential concerns regarding national security, stating that all devices shipped to the U.S. are made in Malaysia and approved by local regulators. If it expands U.S. manufacturing further, the company says it will comply with U.S. tech and security standards. Canaan Doubles Down on U.S. Bitcoin Mining as Rivals Localize Amid Tariff Pressures As Canaan exits the AI chip race, the company is ramping up its focus on U.S. Bitcoin mining, positioning itself to ride the momentum of the industry’s shifting center of gravity. Known for its Avalon series, Canaan has joined rivals Bitmain and MicroBT in expanding operations to the U.S., where over 38% of global Bitcoin mining now takes place. The three firms collectively dominate the global mining rig market, controlling over 90%. The move follows Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, which has sparked a renewed push for “American-made” mining gear. Bitmain launched American production in December , shortly after Donald Trump’s re-election. MicroBT, meanwhile, has openly adopted a “localization strategy” to align with “American Made” expectations. Though Canaan’s shares have tumbled 71% year-to-date, underperforming both crypto and mining indexes, some analysts view the company’s growing self-mining operations in the U.S. as a potential growth driver. Meanwhile, the company is also targeting retail miners. In March, Canaan rolled out its new Avalon Q miner , a high-performance machine designed for home users, delivering up to 90 TH/s with adjustable power consumption. 💻 @canaanio has unveiled the Avalon Mini 3 and Nano 3S at CES 2025, merging Bitcoin mining with home heating. #Canaan #BitcoinMining https://t.co/O41SeV9Cz6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 8, 2025 This release brings professional-grade mining capabilities to retail users, compatible with standard 110V household outlets. Financially, Canaan beat expectations in Q4 2024, reporting $88.8 million in revenue , up 80.9% year-over-year. Total 2024 revenue hit $269.3 million, a 27.4% increase from 2023. 💰 @canaanio mines 82 Bitcoin in February, increasing its holdings to 1,355 $BTC , while exceeding Q4 revenue projections with $89 million. #Canaan #CryptoMining https://t.co/9H07kOtfyO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 3, 2025 With AI chips off the table and a focus on expanding U.S. presence and retail hardware, Canaan is repositioning for the next phase of Bitcoin mining, closer to home and potentially closer to profitability.
CryptoNews2025/06/24 03:36
Bitcoin exchange outflows spike on Iran war: here’s what the whales are buying instead

Most investors are buying the dip, but the most successful traders are going somewhere unexpected.
ProCap set to go public with $1 billion Bitcoin treasury, Strategy adds 245 BTC to holdings

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $103,000 on Monday following ProCap BTC's announcement that it entered into a business merger with Nasdaq-listed Columbus Circle Capital (CCCM) to go public as ProCap Financial. The new company will hold up to $1 billion worth of BTC in its treasury.
Bitcoin rebounds above $103k after Iran missile attack intercepted

Bitcoin price has swiftly bounced above $103,000 after a sharp decline triggered by reports of Iran firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar. Following confirmation that U.S. interceptor missiles successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles with no casualties, Bitcoin (BTC)…
Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran’s soft retaliation

Major U.S. stock indices were up despite Iran's attack on a U.S. airbase.
Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime for stablecoin issuers begins on August 1, with limited approvals expected in the initial phase. Applicants must show detailed control systems, including asset security and AML compliance, and prove their ability to operate across jurisdictions. The HKMA references global regulatory frameworks, including FSB guidelines, to structure its supervisory approach. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue outlined new expectations for stablecoin issuers under the city’s upcoming licensing regime, in a statement published on June 20. The ordinance establishing the framework, passed by the Legislative Council in May, takes effect on August 1. Yue said only a small number of issuers would be licensed initially, citing the need for “real-world use cases” and operational capacity. Hong Kong to Limit Stablecoin Licenses “Licensees must operate in a prudent and sustainable manner,” Yue said. “Building trust with market participants will be essential.” Applicants must prove they have strong controls for reserve management, price stability, asset protection, and anti-money-laundering, and that they are ready to follow the rules wherever their stablecoins are used. From a supervisory standpoint, Yue said the HKMA is aligning with international standards, referencing work led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also noted that stablecoins carry features that raise cross-border and anonymity-related risks, requiring ongoing international coordination. “Given that stablecoins are an emerging product, the issuance business involves inherent risks, user protection considerations, and market capacity concerns. As such, the licensing regime will have a relatively high entry bar,” said Yue. “We anticipate issuing only a limited number of licences during the initial phase,” he said. The HKMA and PBoC are thrilled to announce the launch of Payment Connect, a collaborative initiative between HK’s FPS and Mainland’s IBPS, which enables a secure, efficient and convenient way for real-time cross-boundary remittances. pic.twitter.com/e6UgrZunxa — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) June 20, 2025 Global Frameworks and Compliance Push Yue reiterated that stablecoins are not intended to function as investment tools. Instead, they are one of several emerging options for digital settlement, alongside central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits. The statement also confirmed that participation in the HKMA’s sandbox is neither a requirement for applying nor a guarantee of license approval. All applicants will be evaluated under the same regulatory criteria. While the ordinance establishes Hong Kong’s initial oversight structure, Yue said future adjustments will consider market capacity and user protection needs. He added that the licensing regime would be enforced with “rigor and prudence.” How stablecoins will operate alongside CBDCs and bank-issued tokens remains unresolved. Authorities are still assessing legal status, interoperability, and potential risks across systems with different regulatory models. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could stablecoins be used for payments across different regulatory zones? Yes, but issuers must demonstrate compliance with local regulations wherever their tokens circulate, making legal and operational preparation essential. What are the common reserve models used by stablecoin issuers? Issuers may hold reserves in fiat currency, short-term government bonds, or other low-risk assets. The composition and custody of these reserves affect stability, transparency, and redemption reliability. How do redemption mechanisms impact stablecoin trust? Clear and timely redemption processes are central to user confidence. Delays or opaque procedures can lead to price instability or loss of peg, especially during periods of stress.
As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

The digital assets subcommittee in the Senate will hold a Tuesday hearing to discuss a bipartisan effort to establish a crypto market structure.
Plume integrates AUSD to unlock DeFi across RWAfi

Plume, a blockchain platform for real-world asset finance, is integrating Agora’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in a move that will unlock decentralized finance benefits for users and developers within the rapidly expanding RWAfi ecosystem. The Plume team announced its Agora stablecoin…
The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026. #partnercontent
