UK’s Smarter Web Company adds 196 Bitcoin to balance sheet amidst Iran-fueled price rebound

The Smarter Web Company has invested more than £15 million to buy more Bitcoin amidst the recent price rebound fueled by the U.S. intercepting Iran’s retaliation, surpassing more than $105,000. In a recent announcement, the London-based technology firm’s recent purchase…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 16:31
OMFIF survey: 70% of central banks are reluctant to invest in the US dollar due to the US political environment, and 32% of central bank reserve managers plan to increase their gold allocation ratio w

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest survey of the Official Forum of International Monetary and Financial Institutions (OMFIF), due to the US political environment, 70% of
PANews2025/06/24 16:21
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.04 million

PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/24 16:19
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
PANews2025/06/24 16:08
Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

TIA, the "staking shovel" that no one cares about now, has once again faced a community opinion crisis. During this period of long-term price declines and the gradual marginalization of
PANews2025/06/24 16:00
South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no
PANews2025/06/24 15:55
Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Cryptocurrency markets trade in green on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s recovery, as geopolitical and regulatory developments fueled investor optimism.
Fxstreet2025/06/24 15:38
Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance
PANews2025/06/24 15:33
Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

Telegram-based alternatives have emerged to fill the void left by the shutdown of crypto darknet marketplace Huione Guarantee, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Researchers at Elliptic have uncovered a surge in user activity across more than 30 Telegram-based marketplaces…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:25
Texas passes SB1498 allowing seizure of digital assets tied to crimes

Texas has passed a law granting law enforcement the authority to seize digital assets, with the measure set to take effect on Sept. 1. On June 20, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1498, a bipartisan law that gives law enforcement…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:17

