Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration
Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:02
Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota
PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in
PANews
2025/06/24 21:57
SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 .
PANews
2025/06/24 21:54
Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions
Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:53
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem
Neo Pepe raises over $2m in gamified presale, challenging Pepe Coin with DAO-driven governance and community rewards. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:50
Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States
PANews reported on June 24 that Yuyuan Tantian published an article titled "Is stablecoin a life-saving pill for the US dollar?", saying that on June 17, local time, the US
PANews
2025/06/24 21:39
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%
PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%,
PANews
2025/06/24 21:35
Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance,
PANews
2025/06/24 21:17
Coin responds to the "SparkKitty virus infection" incident: related high-risk functions have not been activated, and user data is always safe
PANews reported on June 24 that Coincoin issued an announcement. In response to the article " Coincoin suspected of being infected with a new malicious virus" published by Securelist today,
PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%
PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
