[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Three: Builders Keep Pushing as Heat and Hangovers Set In

Welcome to Day Three of EthCC[8] in Cannes — where the sun blazes, the parties blur, and the crypto conversation never stops. By now, the late nights and Riviera heat might be catching up with everyone, but the show must go on — and today promises another full agenda of cutting-edge ideas, protocol deep-dives, and forward-looking discussions. Expect sessions on everything from zero-knowledge breakthroughs and scaling solutions to the rise of modular infrastructure and cross-chain interoperability. Builders, researchers, and founders are showing up strong, ready to push the envelope even further as we move deeper into Ethereum’s next chapter. We’ll be live-blogging all the essential moments — key insights, hot takes, and the smartest minds in the room. Stay hydrated, stay sharp, and stay with us as we bring you all the action from the floor in Cannes.