Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $71.2379 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETHA achieving net inflows

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$71.2379 million yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/06/25 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $589 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time) was US$589 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/06/25 11:56
Sentinel Global raises $213.5 million for first fund, plans to invest in blockchain and decentralized networks

PANews reported on June 25 that according to VentureCapitalJournal, Sentinel Global, a venture capital firm headquartered in San Francisco, USA, announced that its first fund has completed fundraising of US$213.5
PANews2025/06/25 11:51
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
PANews2025/06/25 11:40
The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA (8.22% of the total supply) through 44 wallets
PANews2025/06/25 11:29
British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Morningstar, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that after obtaining a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan, it has launched a second
PANews2025/06/25 11:28
Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

By James Butterfill Compilation | Wu says blockchain Aki Gold and Bitcoin are often compared as scarce, non-sovereign assets. While there has been much discussion about their investment cases as
PANews2025/06/25 11:00
The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and
PANews2025/06/25 11:00
Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Sahara AI announced the economic model of its native token SAHARA. 64.25% of the total supply will be used for
PANews2025/06/25 10:58
Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about
PANews2025/06/25 10:47

