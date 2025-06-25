2025-07-03 Thursday

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 14:16
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, financial analyst Jeff Walton said that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) has a 91% chance of meeting the S&P 500
PANews2025/06/25 14:11
PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
PANews2025/06/25 14:08
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Bitcoin advocate and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has made a bold entrance into corporate crypto holdings. Key Takeaways: ProCap BTC purchased 3,724 BTC for $386 million ahead of its planned IPO via SPAC merger. The firm’s Bitcoin holdings are now worth nearly $400 million as BTC prices rise. ProCap aims to accumulate up to $1 billion in BTC, joining a wave of corporate treasury buyers. His firm, ProCap BTC, announced Tuesday that it had acquired 3,724 BTC for $386 million, just days after revealing plans to go public later this year. The purchase was made at a time-weighted average price of $103,785 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin Gains Lift Pompliano’s Investment to Nearly $400M With Bitcoin prices climbing since the buy, Pompliano’s investment now sits just below $400 million in value. The acquisition follows Monday’s announcement that ProCap intends to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), forming a new entity named ProCap Financial. “We believe Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate. If you can’t beat it, you have to buy it,” Pompliano wrote on X, underscoring the firm’s conviction in the asset. We have purchased 3,724 Bitcoin. This purchase happened within one day after announcing a $1 BILLION merger and over $750 million fundraise. The average price was ~ $103,785 per bitcoin. We believe bitcoin is the new hurdle rate. If you can’t beat it, you have to buy it.… pic.twitter.com/eX1iI9fVhm — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 24, 2025 The firm plans to accumulate up to $1 billion in Bitcoin as part of its broader treasury strategy. Backers of the upcoming SPAC deal have already raised over $750 million, $516 million in equity commitments and $235 million via convertible notes. Should ProCap go public today, its BTC position would rank 14th among all publicly listed companies, according to BiTBO data. It would sit just behind Semler Scientific, a medical technology firm that recently entered the Bitcoin treasury space. ProCap joins a growing number of firms moving aggressively into Bitcoin. MicroStrategy extended its lead this week with holdings now totaling 592,345 BTC. Japan’s Metaplanet increased its exposure to 11,111 BTC . Grant Cardone’s real estate group disclosed its first buy, 1,000 BTC, while mineral exploration company Panther Metals laid out a $5.4 million crypto strategy combining traditional mining with digital assets. Also this week, Norway’s Green Minerals AS revealed plans to allocate $1.2 billion toward Bitcoin purchases. VanEck Warns BTC Treasury Strategy May Backfire Just recently, VanEck’s head of digital asset research, Matthew Sigel, raised concerns about the Bitcoin treasury strategies used by certain public companies, suggesting that continued accumulation of BTC could soon harm shareholders more than help. He specifically criticized the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, warning that they can become dilutive when stock prices approach the company’s Bitcoin net asset value (NAV). Sigel proposed several measures to prevent value erosion, including pausing ATM programs if a company’s stock trades below 0.95x NAV for over 10 days. He drew comparisons to past failures in the crypto mining sector, where excessive dilution and executive pay led to major shareholder losses. As an example, he cited Semler Scientific, a medical tech firm that entered the BTC space in 2024. Despite acquiring 3,808 BTC, its stock has fallen over 45%, and its mNAV has dropped to 0.82x.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:56
PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, British listed company Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global financial technology group focusing on online consumer loans, announced on
PANews2025/06/25 13:48
Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Tradingview, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals announced today that it has completed its first Bitcoin purchase, purchasing 4 Bitcoins for a
PANews2025/06/25 13:39

