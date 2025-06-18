All IOST Signet Rings are sold out, 1,000 sold out in half an hour, and the demand for on-chain identity is heating up PANews 2025/06/18 23:26

IOST $0.003424 +8.38% RING $0.0010228 -5.58%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, the Signet Ring modular identity credential launched by the public chain project IOST was officially launched at 22:00 GMT+8 on June 18. The limited edition of 1,000 pieces was sold out within half an hour, becoming one of the most popular new products in on-chain identity assets in recent times. Signet Ring integrates NFT authentication, wearable hardware and biometrics, and will support veIOST reward collection, friend recommendation rebates and ecological priority permissions. According to IOST official data, current users estimate the annualized return to be 3 times, and support daily collection and multiple unlocking options. The project owner said that this product marks a key progress in the implementation of IOST 3.0's on-chain identity structured module.