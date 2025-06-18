All IOST Signet Rings are sold out, 1,000 sold out in half an hour, and the demand for on-chain identity is heating up

PANews
2025/06/18 23:26
IOSToken
IOST$0.003424+8.38%
Darwinia Network
RING$0.0010228-5.58%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, the Signet Ring modular identity credential launched by the public chain project IOST was officially launched at 22:00 GMT+8 on June 18. The limited edition of 1,000 pieces was sold out within half an hour, becoming one of the most popular new products in on-chain identity assets in recent times.

Signet Ring integrates NFT authentication, wearable hardware and biometrics, and will support veIOST reward collection, friend recommendation rebates and ecological priority permissions. According to IOST official data, current users estimate the annualized return to be 3 times, and support daily collection and multiple unlocking options. The project owner said that this product marks a key progress in the implementation of IOST 3.0's on-chain identity structured module.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
Рипл
XRP$2.2541+3.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:13
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?