Thousands and The Wildcard Alliance are jointly raising $9 million, led by Paradigm and others PANews 2025/06/18 21:47

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Venturebeat, Web3 protocol Thousands announced that it and its sister company, Web3 game development company The Wildcard Alliance, are jointly raising $9 million. Arbitrum Gaming Ventures and Paradigm jointly led this round of investment, and have raised $6.5 million so far, with the remaining financing expected to be completed within 60 days. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of an integrated ecosystem and realize innovative models of creator incentives and user acquisition through blockchain technology.