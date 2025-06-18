Crypto savings app Nook completes $2.5 million in financing, with Coinbase Ventures and others participating

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Fortune magazine, Nook, a crypto savings app founded by three former Coinbase engineers, has completed US$2.5 million in financing. Investors include Coinbase Ventures, defy.vc and UDHC.

Nook aims to make it easier for non-crypto native users to increase their cryptocurrency holdings through services such as Aave, and aims to simplify the crypto lending process. Users only need to register with an email address to lend cryptocurrencies and earn returns through the partner platform Moonwell.

300 million XRP locked in Ripple's escrow account, about $660 million

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Brazil's 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil's new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
