Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution

PANews
2025/06/18 21:29
SIX
SIX$0.0206-0.48%

PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six years of experience at UTXO Management and is the company's co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, with more than ten years of experience in building Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure. He will be responsible for leading the formulation and execution of Nakamoto's Bitcoin reserve deployment strategy, strengthening the company's balance sheet through capital market transactions, and driving long-term shareholder value growth, while still retaining a leadership position at UTXO Management.

Earlier in May, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
Рипл
XRP$2.2541+3.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:13
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?