The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions

BTC $109,354.2 +3.42% LENS $0.003087 +0.75%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from the two transactions.