Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.29) PANews 2024/10/29 12:02

MEME $0,00162 +11,57% MEMES $0,00009912 -0,94%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched a new data content "Meme Daily", which provides a picture of the popularity distribution of the Meme sector, including the number of Memes launched in the past 24 hours, the top 10 hot rankings, the top 5 new coin rankings, as well as key indicators such as project market value, number of holders, trading volume, and blue-chip index.