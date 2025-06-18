The whale @AguilaTrades has closed most of its 20x BTC long position, with a current position value of $77 million PANews 2025/06/18 18:12

BTC $109.441,8 +3,46% LENS $0,003093 +1,44%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed most of its 20x BTC long positions, with current holdings worth $77 million. Aguila initially opened a position worth $424 million, and has now reduced its holdings from 3952.66 BTC to 736.5 BTC. In the last transaction, Aguila lost $12.5 million, and the accumulated losses have now exceeded $15 million.