The U.S. Department of Justice and Europol have taken down the world’s largest dark web drug market operating via Monero

PANews
2025/06/18 17:28
U Coin
U$0,01264+2,18%
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0,002882+15,83%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006365-0,06%
Octavia
VIA$0,021-0,47%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, the U.S. Department of Justice and Europol, together with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries, closed Archetyp Market, the world's largest dark web drug trading platform, on June 11. The platform exclusively uses Monero (XMR) for transactions, with an estimated total sales of 250 million euros (about 267 million U.S. dollars). During the operation, Spanish police arrested a 30-year-old German suspect in Barcelona and seized assets worth 7.8 million euros in Germany and Romania, including electronic devices and cryptocurrencies. Dutch police also shut down server infrastructure in the country. The platform has 612,000 user accounts and 3,200 suppliers, and the main drugs traded include fentanyl and heroin. Germany and Sweden simultaneously launched raids, searching 20 properties, arresting 7 suspects, and seizing 47 mobile phones and 45 computers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0,02369+2,28%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00629-1,71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data