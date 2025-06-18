Bitmain, Canaan Creative, and MicroBT have all set up production facilities in the U.S. to cope with tariffs PANews 2025/06/18 17:13

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, the world's three largest Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, Bitmain, Canaan Creative and MicroBT, have all set up production facilities in the United States to circumvent the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. These Chinese companies together control more than 90% of the global market share, and their moves mark a major shift in the crypto hardware supply chain.