The big drama of 2024: The US presidential election has entered the countdown, when will the result be known?

PANews
2024/11/04 12:50
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+1.39%

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, more and more eyes around the world are focused on it. What is the election process? When will the votes be counted? When will the results come out? ...... The following figure is the process and some details of the 2024 US presidential election compiled by Jinshi Data, which is convenient for readers to understand and track.

The big drama of 2024: The US presidential election has entered the countdown, when will the result be known?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
Эфириум
ETH$2,578.28+7.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:16
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U Coin
U$0.01247+2.04%
CreatorBid
BID$0.15539+19.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:54
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Биткоин
BTC$108,959.99+3.36%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0002833-51.18%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00678+12.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001201+4.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.872+3.69%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 11:35

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted

JPMorgan’s Kinexys tests carbon credit tokenization