Nobitex: User assets are completely safe according to cold storage standards, and some assets in hot wallets are affected

PANews
2025/06/18 15:11
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4133+7.91%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008755+8.47%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the official announcement of Nobitex, its technical team discovered that some notification infrastructure and hot wallets were accessed without authorization in the morning of June 18. After the incident, the platform immediately cut off all access rights and launched an internal security team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

Officials stressed that user assets are properly kept in accordance with cold storage standards and are safe. This incident only affected some hot wallet assets. In addition, due to temporary restrictions taken by the security team, Nobitex customer support is currently inaccessible. The team is working hard to restore communication functions through alternative channels.

In addition, the hacker group "Gonjeshke Darande" announced through social media that it would make Nobitex's source code and internal network information public within 24 hours. The group warned that assets left on the Nobitex platform may be at risk.

Earlier news, ZachXBT: Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data