Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.

PANews
2025/06/18 12:48
Notcoin
NOT$0.001897+11.13%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8376+2.72%
SOON
SOON$0.2477+8.26%

PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on the interactive platform that the company operates the world's largest small commodity trading market and naturally has massive and high-frequency cross-border trade settlement scenarios. Innovative payment tools such as stablecoins have the potential to provide more efficient and low-cost cross-border payment solutions for global merchants, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which is in line with our purpose of serving physical trade. We welcome and support Hong Kong's positive progress in the stablecoin regulatory framework. The company's cross-border payment platform "YiwuPay" will continue to pay attention to the relevant regulatory process, and will actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible after the regulations are clear and the path is smooth. The company is committed to combining its huge physical trade scene advantages with financial technology innovation to create greater value for global merchants and contribute to the improvement of the circulation of daily consumer goods. At present, the relevant business has not yet been carried out and there is uncertainty. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data