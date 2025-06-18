Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain

PANews
2025/06/18 12:06
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01435+2.94%
Work X
WORK$0.001889-24.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007361+4.54%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000922-42.15%
Ondo
ONDO$0.79852+7.82%

PANews reported on June 18 that Ondo Finance announced the launch of the "Global Markets Alliance", which will work with Solana Foundation, BitGo, 1inch, Trust Wallet and other institutions to promote the on-chain of real assets (RWA) and develop interoperability, compliance and liquidity standards for tokenized securities. The alliance will cooperate with Ondo's upcoming "Global Markets" platform to provide non-US users with on-chain access to assets such as US stocks, ETFs and funds, and is known as the key infrastructure of "Wall Street 2.0".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data