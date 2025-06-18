The escalation of tensions in the Middle East triggered a sell-off, with crypto market sectors falling across the board, with AI leading the decline by 5.32%.

PANews
2025/06/18 10:58
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187+11.14%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market today has experienced a comprehensive correction due to rumors of the United States joining the war and the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The AI sector fell 5.32% in 24 hours, of which RENDER and VIRTUAL fell 6.01% and 7.66% respectively. BTC fell 2.26%, falling below $105,000, and ETH fell 2.49%, hovering around $2,500. Other weak sectors include DeFi (-4.20%), Layer2 (-4.39%), and NFT (-4.84%). Some counter-trend targets such as BCH (+5.32%) and TON (+0.07%) have been strong.

