A giant whale exchanged 77,000 SOL into JitoSOL for liquidity pledge PANews 2025/06/18 10:44

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens, an address exchanged 77,160 SOL (worth approximately US$11.42 million) for 63,758.63 JitoSOL for liquidity staking on the Solana chain.