Pan Gongsheng: New technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledgers drive the booming development of central bank digital currencies and stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/18 10:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05845+5.31%

PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that new technologies are accelerating their application in the field of cross-border payments. New technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledgers have promoted the vigorous development of the central bank's digital currency stablecoin, realizing the payment and settlement of the traditional payment system from the bottom up, greatly shortening the chain of cross-border payments, and at the same time posing huge challenges to financial supervision. Technologies such as smart contracts and decentralized finance will also continue to promote the evolution and development of the cross-border payment system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369+2.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data