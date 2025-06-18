Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok sale deadline by 90 days

PANews June 18 news, according to the Associated Press, US President Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend the deadline for TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell the app again, this time for 90 days. This is the third extension since he took office, aimed at promoting the completion of the US acquisition of TikTok. Trump said he does not want TikTok to stop operating, and said he believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping will eventually approve the divestiture deal. TikTok's current ban in the United States is still in effect, and the sale negotiations have been hindered many times due to friction between China and the United States.

