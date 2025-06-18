Eyenovia invests $50 million to establish HYPE Reserve, the company will be renamed "Hyperion DeFi"

PANews reported on June 18 that Eyenovia, a Nasdaq-listed company in the United States that focuses on the development of digital ophthalmic medical technology, announced the completion of a $50 million PIPE financing, which will be used to purchase Hyperliquid's native token HYPE, and plans to become one of its major global verification nodes. The transaction is expected to have a total fundraising cap of $150 million, and the company will also be renamed "Hyperion DeFi" and its stock code will be changed to "HYPD". The new chief investment officer, Hyunsu Jung, will be responsible for executing the crypto treasury strategy. Eyenovia will also continue to advance its FDA registration plan for ophthalmic devices, with the goal of completing it in September 2025.

