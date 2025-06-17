Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:31
Realy
REAL$0.0028-14.63%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.

Table of Contents

  • Overview
  • About Promeet
  • Features of Promeet
  • Pros 
  • Cons
  • Conclusion

It is no secret that a small handful of media moguls have disproportionate control over the internet. From social media to streaming platforms, tech elites seem to decide what we watch, what we consume online, who watches the content we upload, and how we get paid. 

One noteworthy example of this control is how OnlyFans, the subscriber-based social media platform, banned explicit content in 2021, without any warning to its hundreds of thousands of creators. This is especially interesting since explicit content is what OnlyFans is known and used for. The platform backtracked on this decision within days; however, the dangers of this sort of centralized control persist even today.

Another interesting example is how the popular streamer Kai Cenat was suspended during a live campaign on the streaming platform Twitch, reportedly costing him $100k+ in sponsorships.

These are not isolated incidents. Most of the leading platforms today are notorious for shadowbanning artists, activists and accounts with controversial content. These platforms often demonetize or suspend accounts and channels for content they deem to violate community guidelines. This has led to significant income loss and raised questions about the’ transparency and fairness of several leading platforms today.

As alarmist it may sound, the truth remains that these platforms can make or break a creator overnight. Amid these dire conditions, what we need are platforms that are creator-first, censorship-resistant, and free from centralized control. One such platform is Promeet. Let’s take a closer look at this new content monetization platform and find out how it stands out in this era of content control.

Overview

  • Website: go.promeet.live
  • Sector: Web3 content monetization, livestreaming
  • Services: Video streaming, live meetings, monetization tools
  • Fees: 10% platform fee, creators retain 90%
  • KYC-verification: Not required
  • User support: Community and direct support via website
  • Language support: English

About Promeet

Promeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. It combines the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single platform. However, Promeet is different from the numerous other streaming platforms in the market today. Promeet uses web3 so that creators on the platform can get paid immediately for their work via USDC.

Promeet aims to reshape live video communication and transform how people monetize and function in the virtual realm. Promeet’s founders have deep roots in blockchain and finance, and this has helped the team build an inventive tool in the live streaming monetization space. 

Fundamentally, Promeet is a dynamic program that provides a reliable space where content creators can share their content with their audience and receive instant, direct, and cross-border payments. 

One of Promeet’s goals is to unshackle creators from the limitations of traditional payment gateways. This means that Promeet uses open, decentralized payment rails to remove the red tape of approvals and high transaction fees. What this means for creators is that they get to monetize content instantly and globally. 

The platform’s commitment to self-custodial wallets means users retain true ownership of their earnings. Promeet’s real-time, peer-to-peer model ensures that payments flow directly to creators without involving middlemen.

Features of Promeet

Instant USDC payments: What sets Promeet apart from similar platforms in the market today is that creators get paid immediately. There are no delays and no middlemen in the payment process. When a viewer supports the creator, the funds go straight to the creator’s wallet. 

Using USDC on Promeet provides several advantages, such as stability, quick payments, and a straightforward way for creators to receive payments without being affected by cryptocurrency price fluctuations or minimums.

In addition, creators will never have accounts receivable. Promeet ensures all viewers have enough USDC to cover the cost of the event and deducts money from the viewers on all the content they consume.

Private content distribution: Another key aspect worth mentioning is that Promeet allows creator content to stay private. It is never shown in public feeds or search results.

Anonymity and independence: Promeet eliminates the need for KYC checks, bank links, and withdrawal limits. Creators can skip the paperwork and get rolling as soon as possible. Promeet lets its users stay anonymous, independent, and in full control. There are no minimum withdrawals, and no platform approval is needed.

Earning retention: A standout feature of Promeet is how it lets its creators keep 90% of their earnings. The platform fee is only 10%. Compared with the 30% and 50% fees on other major platforms, this is a solid deal.

Pay-as-you-go model: On Promeet, viewers are charged per second of watch time, ensuring a fair and transparent pricing model.

User-friendly interface: On top of all of the other features mentioned, Promeet simplifies the process of going live and managing payments. This accessibility makes the platform easy to use even for those new to live streaming or digital content.

Blockchain-powered transparency: A defining characteristic of Promeet is its use of blockchain technology. This technological innovation makes the platform more secure. Plus, the transparent transactions create a trustless and reliable experience.

Self-custodial wallets: Another aspect users appreciate about Promeet is the self-custodial wallets. Creators’ earnings are stored in self-custodial wallets. This avoids third-party access and ensures true ownership of earnings.

No taxes or extra fees: Unlike other major platforms, all the payments on Promeet are private and secure, without hidden deductions.

Pros 

Promeet has a range of benefits for its users. The first and most important of its pros is the immediate revenue generation. Creators can earn from their content instantly, without relying on ad revenue or subscriptions. Another reason creators are opting for Promeet is its global reach and payment accessibility. The platform supports cross-border transactions and helps creators access a worldwide audience.

The control and independence Promeet offers are other points in its favor. Creators can retain full control over their earnings and content without platform-imposed restrictions. Additionally, the platform provides stability via USDC payments. Moreover, creators using the platform can enjoy transparent transaction dealings. Lastly, Promeet ensures all viewers prepay for content, eliminating the risk of unpaid views.

Cons

However, adoption might be a challenge for Promeet since it uses crypto for payments, something that the general public hasn’t fully accepted just yet. Also, since the channels are private and the content is not easily searchable, discoverability can become a problem. 

Another limitation is that creators need to already have an existing audience elsewhere, since all content on the platform is private, it’s not designed for organic growth or discovery.

Conclusion

The social media and content creation space is currently monopolized by a few platforms that often treat their content creators unfairly. Creators who have large followings and enjoy massive profits may one day wake up and find their accounts suspended or even deleted if the platforms choose to do so. This puts the creators in a vulnerable position. 

However, newer platforms are rewriting the rules of the game. Promeet stands out in this space in being a unique platform that boldly rethinks how creators earn, connect, and thrive in a digital world. 

With no middlemen, no KYC, instant USDC payments, and full ownership of earnings, Promeet empowers content creators to build sustainable, censorship-resistant businesses. By merging the best aspects of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into one platform and backing it with the power of web3, Promeet is leading the way in democratizing content monetization.

To learn more about Promeet, visit its official website and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047+4.44%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01954+5.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.31+4.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data

Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?