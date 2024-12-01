A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

Author: Zen, PANews

Recently, the BNB Chain ecosystem has ushered in a wave of development. From the active performance of projects within the ecosystem to meme tokens, the popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. In this wave of ecological enthusiasm, in addition to the popular projects that have been launched, potential projects that have not yet issued tokens are quietly emerging.

These projects are distributed in different tracks, covering multiple fields from decentralized finance (DeFi) to blockchain games and infrastructure construction, and have made significant progress in technology research and development, application scenario innovation or user community building. This article will review 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens to help understand their main situation.

SERAPH: In the Darkness

SERAPH: In the Darkness is a blockchain-based ARPG loot game developed by Seraph Studio with an investment of over $10 million and incubation from Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft. The game is free to players and enhances gameplay with rich elements. It also supports a play-and-earn model. As the top-ranked game in the BNB ecosystem, Seraph has cultivated a loyal player community with over 90,000 participants in the latest season, generating $10 million in gaming revenue.

DIN

The first modular AI native data preprocessing layer, formerly known as Web3Go, a Web3 data intelligence company. Recently, DIN and Binance Ecosystem Platform have jointly launched several activities, and pre-mining will be launched on November 18. The xDIN produced during the period will be exchangeable for DIN token airdrops. DIN's total financing has now reached US$8 million. In August this year, DIN completed US$4 million in Pre-listing financing, with Manta, Moonbeam, Ankr, Maxx Capital and others participating in the investment; in July last year, it completed a US$4 million seed round of financing led by Binance Labs.

Particle Network

The modular Layer 1 built on Cosmos SDK and CometBFT has three core functions: universal accounts, universal liquidity, and universal gas. Particle Network launched a public testnet in May this year and launched the Particle Pioneer program to provide $PARTI points rewards to testnet users in exchange for future airdrops, bonuses on People's Launchpad, and whitelist quotas for various ecosystem projects. Particle Network announced in June this year that it had completed a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Spartan Group and Gumi Cryptos Capital, with participation from SevenX Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Flow Traders, and HashKey Capital. In addition, Binance Labs announced its investment in it in August this year, and the specific amount was not disclosed.

GombleGames

A blockchain-based casual game developer with ten years of mobile game experience, it is a subsidiary of 111Percent, a casual mobile game publisher. GOMBLE SQUAD is a social game portal launched by Gomble, where players can form teams to participate in various games and ecosystems of Gomble Games. GombleGames completed its seed round of financing in April last year, led by Binance Labs, Spartan, and Shima Capital. The investment amount and valuation were not disclosed. In April this year, Gomble Games announced the completion of a $10 million financing. In addition to the investors in the seed round, Animoca Brands, Altos Ventures, IOSG Ventures and other institutions also participated in the investment.

REVOX.ai

The modular on-chain AI network is committed to combining AI technology with decentralized architecture to provide safer and more efficient AI solutions. REVOX Lense is the first comprehensive application designed on the REVOX platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with the user's wallet, automatically identify assets and refine news, social media trends and discussions related to these assets, and generate customized reports after synthesizing these data to provide insights to users. REVOX.ai announced in June this year that it had completed a $6 million financing, with SevenX Ventures, Arweave SCP Ventures, and Cointelegraph Acceleration participating. In addition, REVOX.ai was selected for the eighth season of the "Most Valuable Developer (MVB)" accelerator project.

MyShell

A decentralized AI consumer layer that connects consumers, creators, and open source researchers. The MyShell ecosystem is built on three core components: self-developed open source AI models, an open AI development platform, and a fair value distribution ecosystem. MyShell was selected for the sixth season of Binance Labs incubator in September last year. Subsequently, it announced the completion of a $5.6 million seed round of financing in October last year, led by INCE Capital, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Folius Ventures, etc.; in March this year, MyShell raised another $11 million in a round of financing led by Dragonfly, and subsequently received strategic investments from OKX Ventures, Binance Labs, and 071labs.

SideKick

The game and social platform aims to solve the problem of rising R&D and distribution costs faced by the game industry by leveraging alliance partners to promote content creation and social connections and ultimately obtain a large private user base. SideKick's blockchain-powered platform and mechanism provide monetization opportunities for alliance partners, and its functions include but are not limited to revenue sharing mechanisms, hosting services, and analytical tools. In addition, its AI-driven functions help alliance partners create content and manage communities. SideKick was shortlisted for the BNB Chain Season 7 MVB Accelerator Program and eventually received investment from Binance Labs.

CodexField

CodexField is a decentralized platform for developers, selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Program. CodexField provides a fully Git-compatible experience, allowing developers to develop code using the toolset and upload it to Greenfield. In addition, CodexField has proposed an innovative code trading solution called Code Marketplace, a platform where developers can sell code stored on Greenfield at their own price. To ensure quality, CodexField has also introduced a rating mechanism that allows users to rate code, creating a reputation-based trading platform for developers on the blockchain.

Elfin Metaverse

Elfin Metaverse is an all-in-one esports gaming platform and open-world metaverse built on Elfin Lands, virtual realms that offer unique gaming experiences. Players can engage in daily battles, compete in seasonal tournaments, and participate in social events within the metaverse. Elfin Lands owners enjoy exclusive NFTs, financial rewards, and the ability to customize their land and surroundings. The platform also facilitates collaboration with blue-chip Web3 communities, gaming guilds, and DAOs, providing opportunities to engage and grow.

MEET48

AI UGC smart social metaverse project, covering NFT, CoinIdols, idol model scene generation AI tool AIShowBox and other products. This year, MEET48 successively held the fashion-themed GIFR, the summer-themed GISR, the annual largest total vote GIPR, and the 4YA x MEET48 Web3 Thanksgiving Festival in cooperation with Binance for the fourth anniversary. Four Web3 voting activities attracted more than 300 idols to participate, with a cumulative number of votes exceeding 140 million times, more than 33 million on-chain interactions, and more than 300,000 global participating users. In addition, as the leading project in the BNB ecological social track, MEET48 was also selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Project.

4EVERLAND

A Web3.0 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, computing, and network core capabilities, dedicated to providing a distributed, efficient, self-driven, and low-cost data hosting gateway. 4EVERLAND supports a variety of heterogeneous chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Polygon, Filecoin, etc., and achieves interoperability between multiple chains through an open and transparent access mechanism, helping developers to better enjoy multi-ecosystem resources. In August 2021, 4EVERLAND completed a $1.5 million seed round of financing, with Fenbushi Capital, FBG Capital and others participating; in December 2023, 4EVERLAND completed $2 million in financing, with Arweave, WaterDrip Capital and others participating. In April of this year, 4Everland was shortlisted for BNB Chain to launch the second season of the airdrop alliance plan.

Redbrick

The creator-friendly platform enhances game and Web3 application development through an innovative visual coding system and AI assistant, allowing anyone to easily create an immersive metaverse experience. Its Redbrick Engine is not only compatible with the Telegram game ecosystem, but also supports seamless import of Unity games. Redbrick aims to create a comprehensive game market that brings together the best 2D and 3D games. The platform aims to become a central hub for various game activities, seamlessly integrating Web2 and Web3 activities.