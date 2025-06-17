U.S. SEC, Ripple Labs ask court to pause appeal amid pending motion

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:01
U Coin
U$0.01261+1.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000455+15.77%
Kinto
K$3.578+2.87%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to continue to pause their ongoing appeal.

According to a June 17 update on X by defense attorney James K. Filan, this comes amid a pending motion for an indicative ruling from the district court that could lead to a settlement and modification of the final judgment. 

https://twitter.com/filanlaw/status/1934796781860049231?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

In a June 16 filing shared by Filan, the SEC said both parties had reached a final agreement in principle, and now await an “indicative ruling” from the district court. If granted, it would allow the court to dissolve the injunction against Ripple and modify the $125 million penalty issued last year.

The motion was filed following an earlier order from April when the appeals court agreed to temporarily pause proceedings after the parties disclosed the possible settlement. The SEC is now set to submit a new status report by August 15.

According to the filing, the proposed settlement includes the removal of the injunction against Ripple and adjusting how the civil penalty is handled. The penalty, currently held in escrow, would be split, with $50 million going to the SEC and the rest returned to Ripple. Both sides have agreed to file a joint motion to request the changes if the court gives a favorable indication.

This latest attempt at resolution follows years of litigation dating back to 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly offering unregistered securities. In July 2023, a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s programmatic sales did not violate securities laws but upheld charges related to institutional sales. The penalty was placed in escrow during the appeals process.

An attempt to settle the case in May 2025 failed after the court said “exceptional circumstances” were not met. But with the SEC now under new leadership and shifting its crypto enforcement strategy, the parties were quickly able to reach a revised deal.

The resolution of this case could have broader implications, including the potential approval of a spot XRP (XRP) exchange-traded fund. Several applications from firms like Grayscale and ProShares are pending, with deadlines approaching from June.

Market odds on Polymarket recently dipped to 88% after peaking at 98% in early June. Bloomberg analysts, on the other hand, still estimate an 85% chance of approval this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01952+5.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1227-15.67%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data