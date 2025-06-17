Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:28
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000113+0.89%
Пепе
PEPE$0.00001024+10.46%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow?

Table of Contents

  • The numbers don’t lie
  • Why $0.15 isn’t just a dream
  • When will LILPEPE be worth $0.15?
  • Conclusion

In a market dominated by meme giants like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), a new underdog is starting to gain attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a meme token that operates on Layer 2 and costs less than $0.0015. It has caught the eye of crypto traders, influencers, and early adopters. LILPEPE is now in Stage 2 of its presale and is gathering momentum swiftly.

Analysts and speculative groups think it might reach $0.15, which would be a massive jump from its current price of $0.0011. If these predictions come true, LILPEPE would have one of the most successful memecoin launches ever, even better than DOGE’s profits from its beginnings as a sub-cent coin. But what makes this token stand out in a world full of memecoins? The solution lies in the time, the infrastructure, and the community’s needs.

The numbers don’t lie

Little Pepe is now in Stage 2 of its presale, and traders can buy tokens for $0.0011. So far, more than 124.4 million tokens have been sold, bringing in $136,891. That means that 16.59% of the presale goal has been attained, and there are still a few weeks left in this phase. The next step will raise the price to $0.0012.

If the current trend continues, tokens could sell out significantly faster than expected. LILPEPE remains affordable for small investors, as it costs less than a cent. This makes it more appealing than DOGE, which is now worth about $0.178.

This pricing trend, combined with a limited number of tokens and increased visibility, is driving up demand. People who trade are not viewing LILPEPE as a risk; instead, they see it as an opportunity to enter the next memecoin cycle.

Why $0.15 isn’t just a dream

Some people might think that a memecoin at $0.0011 can’t reach $0.15. But the situation is essential. During its biggest rally in 2021, DOGE rose more than 20,000%, going from a few pennies to around $0.75. More recently, meme tokens like PEPE and BONK have generated similar huge profits, primarily due to timing, virality, and novelty.

The technical underpinnings of LILPEPE are what make it stand out and offer it a chance to reach $0.15. LILPEPE is distinct from most memecoins because it doesn’t launch on crowded networks or with arbitrary tokenomics.

  • The first meme token that has its own Layer-2 blockchain
  • Comes with a built-in launchpad (Pump Pad) for new tokens
  • Made with no transaction tax and protection from snipers
  • Designed to work with DEX right away and have CEX listings planned ahead of time

It has minimal costs, quick transactions, and built-in protections, making it a next-generation meme platform rather than merely a one-off token. In other words, LILPEPE isn’t just going viral; it’s made to grow.

When will LILPEPE be worth $0.15?

If the LILPEPE maintains its current momentum and passes a few key milestones, it may reach $0.15 within 4 to 8 months after its listing. This is based on past memecoin cycles and presale-to-launch trajectories.

  • Presale sellout: If all 750 million tokens in Stage 2 are sold and the subsequent stages are likewise completed, this will significantly increase demand before the launch.
  • DEX and CEX listings: A coordinated listing effort on decentralized and centralized platforms can increase early demand.
  • Start of the staking program: Features that generate revenue can lower selling pressure and attract long-term holders.
  • Layer-2 ecosystem rollout: If the Pump Pad achieves a successful Layer-2 launch with numerous active projects, it may initiate a larger ecosystem story, similar to what Polygon has accomplished for utility tokens.

People who watch the market think that LILPEPE could make its move toward $0.15 between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, especially if the overall market mood turns positive again.

Conclusion

LILPEPE is more than just a viral meme; it’s a genuine player in the next wave of meme finance. Its goal of $0.15 is bold but not impossible, given its ambitious vision, great presale success, and a practical approach to mitigating the risks associated with memecoins. LILPEPE might be the next big thing, similar to Dogecoin.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01952+5.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1227-15.67%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data