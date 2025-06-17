Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?

PANews
2025/06/17 11:00
Author: Bitpush

In the early morning of June 17th, Beijing time, the X (formerly Twitter) platform once again experienced a large-scale account ban incident, and the official account of the popular Meme token platform Pump.fun and its co-founder Alon was not spared. This was another large-scale account ban after the June 12th. Dozens of crypto KOLs and project accounts, including the GMGN ecosystem core account and the Bloom Trading team, were banned simultaneously. A "banning storm" against the crypto industry is sweeping across X.

According to community tracking, in addition to Pump.fun, a large number of GMGN-related accounts and other independent KOL and project accounts have been banned.

These include:

GMGN related accounts:

  • @gmgnai
  • @haze0x (Founder)
  • @arthur_gmgn (Co-founder)
  • @Ga__ke (linked account)
  • @brc20niubi (linked account)
  • @Wolfy_XBT (linked account)
  • @0xcryptowizard (linked account)
  • @ivyflame (Team Member)
  • @gmgnaiJapanese

Bloom related accounts:

  • @BloomTrading
  • @imBFFF00 (Team member)
  • @nftraian (Team Member)
  • @CookerFlips (Partner)
  • @vibed333 (linked account)

Other blocked accounts:

  • @bullx_io
  • @ElizaOS (Team)
  • @shawmakesmagic
  • @uxento
  • @Nuotrix_

In-depth analysis of community comments and reasons

Although the X platform has not yet given a clear official explanation, there are many speculations and analyses circulating in the community, trying to explain the reasons behind this large-scale account ban:

1. Serious violation of API usage regulations, X platform strictly cracks down on "black market" data acquisition: Analysts pointed out that some crypto applications such as Pump.fun, GMGN, Bloom and Uxento use Twitter trackers and snipers (tools that can quickly track tweets or wallets). However, these tools do not obtain data directly from X platform through legal channels, but allegedly use "black market" or shared APIs - unofficial or unauthorized methods of accessing X platform data.

X platform has begun to crack down on such behavior. There is a precedent. Another tool, WuupX, received a cease and desist letter for violating Twitter's terms of service. Now, other accounts using similar settings have also begun to be banned. This unauthorized data acquisition method is considered to be a "touch of the cake" of X platform, because X's official API fees for enterprises are as high as $42,000 per month. Unauthorized use for data crawling is very likely to violate the platform's terms of service and is considered abnormal access behavior or abuse of system resources.

2. Platform manipulation and spam: @sakakimay1995 and other users analyzed that some of the blocked accounts, especially ElizaOS and GMGN, may have an automatic publishing framework (agents automatically post on X), or generate a large amount of homogeneous content to guide users to buy Meme coins. This kind of mass-generated content with similar structures and lack of sufficient user interaction can easily be judged as spam or platform manipulation by the platform.

3. Allegations of “excessive withdrawal of liquidity” and potential fraud mechanisms: Crypto KOL Mary (@MaryWynnReal) pointed out that the founder of Pump.fun was banned by X, which may be related to an abnormal situation called “Liquidity Harvesting 2.0”. Mary said that this is an alleged mechanism by which funds in user wallets mysteriously disappear and reappear in suspicious wallets.

She also mentioned that the move came hours after the platform’s internal review suggested that it may have “accidentally over-innovated in financial concepts.” In addition, the Pump.fun homepage was nicknamed “Slot Machine of DeFi” by users, a name that allegedly attracted the attention of “regulatory interns who have little time and only a superficial understanding of crypto memes.”

4. Rumors about the "AutoRug" feature: Mary's comments further revealed that an insider said that the founder of Pump.fun had been developing a new feature called AutoRug, which is designed to save time for developers and "exit liquidity participants" (i.e. high-level buyers). A Telegram administrator described it this way: "It's really efficient. You publish a token, it Rugs itself, and then you receive a push notification. It's like Uber Eats, but it provides financial desperation."

5. Potential multi-jurisdictional violations: In addition to the “minor violation” of Rule X, the suspension may also be related to alleged violations in four jurisdictions, suggesting that the incident may involve a wider legal or regulatory level.

6. Rectification of Meme coin promotion accounts: Another view is that this wave of account closures may be a centralized rectification of accounts that frequently publish various Meme token contract addresses (CA) by the X platform. Considering the high risk of the Meme coin market and potential market manipulation (for example, the Pump.fun platform has a revenue of $1 billion in 2024, but only 0.4% of wallets are profitable, and 80% of Meme coins have plummeted), the X platform may be strengthening supervision of the promotion of such high-risk financial products.

7. Relatively "far-fetched" speculation: There are also some more "far-fetched" speculations, such as the release of Trump or Musk's emoticons, but this is generally not considered to be the main reason.

Community response and Pump.fun current status

The incident happened suddenly and on a large scale, causing many KOLs and project owners to have doubts about the content supervision mechanism of the X platform. The blocked accounts are appealing one after another. As of the time of writing, the Pump.fun official website and other channels are still active. The community discussion on this large-scale account blocking is still fermenting, and more details and the official response of the X platform remain to be seen.

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34

