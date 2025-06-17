Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 04:46
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch.

Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, as bitcoin ETFs locked in a robust $1.39 billion in net inflows, capping a perfect 5-day inflow streak. This underlined growing institutional confidence in the digital asset market.

The single largest daily inflow came on Tuesday, June 10, when bitcoin ETFs attracted $431.12 million. Leading the charge was Blackrock’s IBIT, which netted a staggering $1.21 billion for the week, outpacing all competitors.

Bitwise’s BITB added a strong $82.83 million, Fidelity’s FBTC brought in $79.79 million, while Vaneck’s HODL ($29.02 million), Grayscale’s GBTC ($15 million), Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust ($12.75 million), Invesco’s BTCO ($7.65 million), and Franklin’s EZBC ($6.30 million) also posted net gains. This caused total net assets for bitcoin ETFs to soar past $130 billion.

Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion InflowEther ETFs 5 Weeks of Consecutive Gains. Source: Sosovalue

Ether ETFs continued their historic run, marking their fifth consecutive week of inflows with a sizable $528.12 million net addition, the third-highest since launch. The largest daily surge came on Wednesday, June 11, with $240.29 million flowing in.

Blackrock’s ETHA led all ether funds with $380.95 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH ($78.49 million), Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust ($40.57 million), Bitwise’s ETHW ($14.81 million), and Grayscale’s ETHE ($13.30 million).

The past week’s action reflects continued institutional optimism toward both bitcoin and ether ETFs, as broader market sentiment leans positive amidst regulatory clarity and strong macroeconomic signals.

