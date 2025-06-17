Eric Trump denies involvement in Tron listing, only expresses appreciation for Sun himself

PANews
2025/06/17
Souni
PANews reported on June 17 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, tweeted early this morning that he is a big fan of Justin Sun and Tron, but "the following statement is inaccurate - I am not publicly involved in the company" (Tron Inc). Earlier reports said that he may serve as an executive after Tron merges with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, "but these 'involvements' are just market speculation." Eric Trump emphasized, "I have no public role," and only expressed his appreciation for Sun himself.

