US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week

PANews
2025/06/17 09:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.858+3.82%
Vice
VICE$0.01925-12.85%

PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a meeting with the Iranians this week. The proposal may be welcomed, Trump said on Monday: "I think Iran is basically ready to negotiate, they want to make a deal." The urgency seems to be rising. The White House announced on Monday evening that Trump will leave the Group of Seven (G7) summit early due to the situation in the Middle East, and it remains unclear what he intends to do. Officials said that if Vance and Vitkov do meet with the Iranians, the possible Iranian interlocutor will be the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He played a key role in the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Obama administration and is familiar with every aspect of Iran's huge nuclear facilities. Araghchi, who has been Vitkov's counterpart in recent negotiations, expressed his willingness to reach an agreement in a statement on Monday: "If President Trump is sincere about diplomacy and is interested in preventing this war, the next steps will be crucial."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump's crypto ventures, including his stake in WLFI, account for a sizeable portion of his wealth.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.884+4.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 03:30
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013462-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 12:00

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies

The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why might Somnia be different?