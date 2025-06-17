Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05935+7,47%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00639--%
Powerloom
POWER$0,01296-1,74%
Term Finance
TERM$0,442--%

Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power.

1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological disruption, highlighting bitcoin as one of the most consequential innovations in recent history. The chart, derived from BofA Global Investment Strategy and Global Financial Data, tracks key breakthroughs—from the printing press to quantum computing—and maps them against global population growth. Bitcoin appears near the steepest part of the curve, signifying its impact during a time of rapid technological acceleration.

Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Among a dense cluster of 21st-century developments, bitcoin stands out for its challenge to traditional financial systems. Since its inception, bitcoin has introduced a decentralized alternative to government-issued currencies and sparked a rapidly growing digital asset industry. Placed alongside the World Wide Web, microprocessor, and electric vehicles, bitcoin is framed as a systemic innovation—not merely a speculative asset. Its ability to facilitate peer-to-peer value exchange without intermediaries positions it as a foundational shift in monetary architecture.

While Bank of America has not yet enabled direct bitcoin purchases through its platform, CEO Brian Moynihan has indicated that the banking institution is ready to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its services once regulations are clarified to ensure safety and legitimacy. At the World Economic Forum in January, the executive stated:

These efforts mirror a broader institutional pivot toward digital assets, bolstered by a pro-crypto regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump's crypto ventures, including his stake in WLFI, account for a sizeable portion of his wealth.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,884+4,07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 03:30
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,00000000000001213-2,09%
LayerNet
NET$0,00013462-0,84%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 12:00

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies

The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why might Somnia be different?