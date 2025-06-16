HYPE breaks through $44, setting a new all-time high PANews 2025/06/16 14:52

HYPE $40,23 +%8,55 NOW $0,0064 +%0,15 TOKEN $0,01352 +%10,27

PANews reported on June 16 that the market showed that the HYPE token broke through the $44 mark and is now trading at 44.408 USDT, with a daily increase of 7.88%, setting a new historical high again.