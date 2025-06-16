Ethereum co-founder: Wall Street will ‘go deep’ into DeFi and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/16 14:06
Биткоин
BTC$109,079.11+3.52%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145719+11.84%
Эфириум
ETH$2,592.49+8.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002217-0.49%
SOON
SOON$0.25+9.26%

Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder Joseph Lubin predicts Wall Street will soon make its foray into DeFi and crypto amidst the recent spike in institutional demand for BTC and ETH.

In a recent post, Lubin highlighted the increasing demand for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) coming from institutional investors. He believes that the spike in corporations that stock up on ETH and BTC by adopting a digital asset treasury strategy is a big indicator that the financial system is shifting to DeFi.

Therefore, he predicts that Wall Street will soon dive into decentralized protocols and digital assets as more and more companies join the race. This is because he believes Wall Street figureheads care about financial instruments that are consistently climbing higher in value. And right now, crypto is on their watchlist.

“They will be motivated to deep dive and learn what’s up with these strategies. They will have to deeply understand the details of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the strategies of MSTR and SBET. They will have do go deep on DeFi on Ethereum,” said Lubis.

In addition, he believes it is up to the crypto space builders and developers to get Wall Street “excited” about decentralized finance by continuing to grow innovation within the space and aim to widen mainstream adoption of DeFi alongside crypto.

Wall Street to spearhead accelerated shift to DeFi

Lubin sees the shift already beginning with financial regulators like the SEC no longer chasing after crypto firms as they once did during the Biden administration under Gary Gensler. Ever since Trump came into office, Lubin has seen a major shift in financial watchdogs’ attitudes towards builders in the crypto space.

“The best and brightest builders are now entering the ecosystem to build on our tech without fear of politically motivated enforcement actions from the SEC and being debanked,” said Lubin.

Despite the major advancements already made, he believes that the shift has only just begun and is on its way towards an acceleration fueled by institutional demand.

In early June, Ethereum’s price movements showed signs of an incoming rally as Wall Street demand signaled a potential comeback for the token. According to recent data from SoSoValue, Wall Street investors have been buying more spot Ethereum ETFs, generating a cumulative inflow of $3.85 billion as of June 13.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump's crypto ventures, including his stake in WLFI, account for a sizeable portion of his wealth.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.884+4.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 03:30
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013462-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 12:00

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Trump’s crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies

The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why might Somnia be different?