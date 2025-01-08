When AI Gold Rush Meets Crypto, AI Agents Make Crypto Products Easier to “Fly into Ordinary People’s Homes”

Original article by Derek Edws , Managing Partner, Collab+Currency
Compiled by: Zen, PANews
I am no longer confident that our traditional strategic approaches will be able to address the new realities of the future—especially given the incredible acceleration of artificial intelligence technology and its disruptive potential for the American workforce.
America must begin moving toward a new framework that adapts to the new reality of labor. This starts with understanding two of the most disruptive technological innovations of the past two decades: AI and Crypto.
Thirty years ago, Internet search engines first appeared. Their value was deceptively simple: to retrieve the world's data. Twenty-five years later, OpenAI's ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer app in history. The product has 300 million weekly active users and more than 10 million monthly paying subscribers. In less than two years, the product has an annual revenue of approximately $3 billion.
What is the value of these AI systems? Combining “retrieval” with “completion.” In simple terms:
Over the past three months, we’ve seen clear growth in the ability of these products to complete work requests across a broad range of domains—text, math, audio, video, geometry, programming, and more.
So far, the assumptions for scaling AI systems still hold true: more data, more computing power, and better models. In addition, new dimensions of scaling are being explored, with innovations like test-time compute emerging. Last month, OpenAI’s latest inference model achieved 25% of the performance on cutting-edge math benchmarks that only deep learning mathematicians can solve.
These next-generation reasoning models are adapting to new tasks and producing observable results. At the same time, new advances in robotics are making machines increasingly capable of performing complex physical tasks. Intelligent, human-like hardware will never get tired, never take a vacation, and never go on strike.
This unleashing of technological productivity is not unprecedented—the Industrial Revolution of the 18th century and the Digital Revolution of the 20th century dramatically reduced costs, increased efficiency, and transformed various forms of labor markets and economic structures.
But AI appears to be a different type of technological revolution. These systems are able to create value in unprecedented ways, beyond traditional cost structures. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes that AI could bring us close to 50 to 100 years of biological progress in the next 5 to 10 years, simply by shifting most of our human labor structure to AI systems.
As the infrastructure to support the growth of these systems continues to develop, I believe humanity around the world will see two trend lines emerge:
The promise of this technology is clear:
For the purposes of this article, let’s assume that the above trends hold true. As someone who believes that the next generation of Americans should have the same opportunities as their predecessors, two questions linger on my mind: First, how can the United States win the AI revolution with an advantage? Second, how can individual Americans participate in the benefits of future AI systems and realize their disruptive potential to human labor?
In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper, which proposed a new, gamified accounting system in which globally distributed computers could work together to reach a shared digital consensus on the Bitcoin ledger.
Today, Bitcoin is the most powerful supercomputer in the world. The size of the network is far greater than the combined size of the networks of companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. However, after fifteen years of development, the blockchain still seems unwieldy:
Despite these limitations, interaction with cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high. One study estimates that 40% of the U.S. population now owns cryptocurrency, compared to 30% in 2023. Around 24,000 developers are actively working on blockchain and blockchain applications each month around the world, up from just 1,000 developers per month a decade ago.
Why are cryptocurrencies growing despite all of these limitations? I believe it’s because cryptocurrencies have five unique characteristics — which work together to be impossible to replicate with any other database architecture:
Today, the cryptocurrency economy has a market capitalization of approximately $3.6 trillion and encompasses multiple emerging sectors.
Over the next decade, I believe the crypto economy will be repriced and move significantly higher—driven primarily by two major trends at the intersection of AI and crypto: (1) AI and crypto infrastructure; and (2) AI and crypto applications.
To understand the current AI infrastructure landscape, it’s helpful to look back at historical events and draw parallels.
In 1849, the California Gold Rush quickly attracted a large amount of investment. Hundreds of new roads were built for rapid transportation. The port of San Francisco became one of the busiest in the world, shipping prospectors, goods, and tools around the world. A strong banking and financial system emerged to support the needs of the emerging global enterprises. The infrastructure investments at the time laid the foundation for the region's future as an economic powerhouse.
Today, 175 years later, the world is witnessing a similar gold rush, this time with the goal of creating artificial general intelligence (AGI). However, this time the infrastructure to support AI is not limited to a specific region, and these networks of data, computing power, and electricity are being built by competitors around the world.
Unsurprisingly, the capital and computing power required to train, optimize, and deploy AI infrastructure is extremely expensive and only a few companies can afford it. Conservative estimates put the cost of training GPT-3 at over $4 million per instance, and GPT-4 at over $60 million per instance.
More capital, more computing power, better performance.
While I am very proud of and supportive of America’s contribution to AI in the traditional corporate form, I also believe it is important to acknowledge its structural limitations:
By combining America’s AI infrastructure with the five unique characteristics of cryptocurrency—digital ownership, aligned incentives, frictionless micropayments, shared standards, and distributed security—I believe we can mitigate the negative effects of centralized AI and restore the competitive spirit that has long defined America’s capital markets. Furthermore, by combining America’s AI infrastructure with cryptocurrency, I also believe this will lead to better performing AI systems with (a) greater transparency and (b) fairer ownership among millions of American participants in the future.
To understand the breakthroughs that AI can achieve without a lot of funding, look at the DeepSeek team. Two weeks ago, this research group based in China released DeepSeek-V3, a 670B parameter model that performs comparable to many closed source SOTA models, including GPT-4o and Claude-Sonnet-3.5. DeepSeek has not received any venture capital to date.
As open source projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated, by distributing programmable incentives to a global pool of contributors, it is possible to greatly increase the qualified workforce and computing networks to form a force more powerful than a single lab or centralized system. From this perspective, creating a system that rewards AI labor and computing networks is not much different from creating a system that rewards Bitcoin labor and computing networks.
A few examples:
Over time, I believe this type of broad collaboration pioneered by decentralized projects like Nous Research, Prime Intellect, and Bittensor will surpass what is possible within well-resourced private companies.
Open-sourcing AI models allows the research community to fully review their training process, architecture, and behavior, and make improvements. This transparency helps identify potential risks or biases early, leading to more reliable systems that people can trust. By leveraging blockchain in this process, the entire process of creating, rewarding, and improving AI protocols can remain transparent and auditable.
Designed for various verticals in the AI technology stack, the crypto network will establish a fairer ownership structure than the existing centralized model. Through programmatic incentives, all contributors and participants in the crypto protocol can be compensated transparently.
In addition, the entire market formed around various types of work in the AI infrastructure stack will lead to more refined competition in the field of AI design in various categories. Categories and subcategories such as data, computing, training, and deployment can all compete and accrue value in independent environments.
However, it’s not just AI infrastructure that will ultimately benefit. I believe AI agents will completely reorganize the current trajectory of global cryptocurrency adoption — across all application verticals.
The complexity of cryptocurrency applications has long been seen as a significant barrier to widespread adoption. For the past fifteen years, blockchains have required users to participate in complex approval processes, manage private keys, and understand complex UI patterns that are out of reach for most Internet users.
However, with the advent of agent technology, these user patterns are changing rapidly. If you think of AI models as reactive infrastructure that responds based on previously trained data, then you can think of AI agents as proactive applications that integrate models into new architectures to accomplish narrowly defined goals.
In simple terms, AI agents use underlying models to automatically think, plan, and perform actions. It is important to understand that agents are different from the "robots" we have known in the past. Unlike robots, AI agents can reason on demand. They are able to analyze their own performance, adjust strategies, and solve complex tasks that sometimes require hundreds, and in the future thousands, of unique steps.
In September 2024, I met with one of my portfolio founders who was building an AI agent protocol for blockchain navigation. The protocol was called Wayfinder. Through his phone, using a few simple natural language prompts, I deployed a frontend and token contract that replicated Bitcoin’s monetary policy onto the BASE blockchain, using ETH that was cross-chained from the Ethereum mainnet. The entire process took less than four prompts and a total of five minutes to complete.
Startups like Wayfinder illustrate an important trend: AI agents will mediate the long-standing technical friction of cryptocurrency. In the next 12 months, agents will translate blockchain’s complex structure into seamless natural language interactions, increase protocol accessibility, protect users from their own mistakes, help developers deploy safer code, and significantly reduce consumer churn in complex decentralized products and services.
More importantly, the Key Management Network will extend all of these agent capabilities, allowing agents to seamlessly perform tasks across blockchains without human involvement. The Global Namespace Network will enable each agent’s actions to span all blockchains and be connected to a single human identity.
In simple terms:
Crypto Broker makes it easier to build or use any crypto product, no matter which blockchain it is on.
These guiding roles and advantages bring a revolutionary breakthrough from zero to one for all crypto applications. Millions of new users will join in this way, and no field will be left out.
In understanding the grand trends before us, it is important to look back and remember the lessons of our history. For much of human history, the ability to secure and defend resources meant survival itself. The modern institution of property rights is the product of millions of years of this evolutionary pressure. The concept of property rights is so fundamental to the human experience that it is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution (Fifth Amendment). America’s founding fathers saw property rights as a cornerstone of our system of governance and way of life.
Economists have also long argued that strong property rights are the bedrock of economic growth. They are essential for individuals to be able to securely generate income, store wealth, and use those assets for credit and investment over time.
Several studies support this view. A study of more than 100 countries from 1990 to 2002 showed that countries with stronger property rights grew faster than those with weaker property rights, in part because they were better able to promote technological growth and improved resource allocation.
From the perspective of property rights, blockchain is a core competitive technology. They are the most powerful technological foundation for digital information in the world, enabling immutable record keeping, cryptographically secure ownership, distributed security, and programmatic enforcement of rights through smart contracts.
As the United States enters the era of digital intelligence, blockchain can also serve as a standard environment for all AI infrastructure and applications, ensuring that the United States' AI systems can benefit from the structural support of the five unique characteristics of cryptocurrency. Historically, the United States has created unprecedented opportunities for both individuals and the country - from getting rid of colonial rule, to the constitutional commitment to individual freedom, to fighting against racial segregation, and fierce market competition and entrepreneurship.
Today, standing on the threshold of AGI, I believe the United States has an important opportunity to further solidify its leadership on these same dimensions. Aligning America’s AI policy goals with cryptocurrency will inspire unprecedented levels of individual participation in open source networks, driving incentivized contributions at all levels of the AI stack. Broad participation in our AI marketplace will spur competition and encourage new forms of bottom-up mobilization, leading to broader societal impact.