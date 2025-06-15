In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 37.1% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume increased by more than 150%.

PANews
2025/06/15 08:24
Moonveil
MORE$0.02315+0.25%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004395+0.34%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market experienced a strong rebound in the past week, with transaction volume jumping 37.10% to $144.8 million. Market participation increased significantly, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 50.56% to 1,061,348, the number of NFT sellers increasing by 8.09% to 38,494, and the number of NFT transactions also increasing by 7.88% to 1,749,437.

The Immutable network ranked first with a transaction volume of US$41.7 million, a surge of 156.01% from the previous week; the Ethereum network transaction volume was US$31.5 million, falling to second place, up 6.69% month-on-month; the Bitcoin network increased by 22.55% month-on-month, with a transaction volume of US$19.4 million; the Polygon network increased by 32.91% month-on-month, with a transaction volume of US$18.5 million; the Mythos Chain network transaction volume was approximately US$14.1 million.

All major blockchains saw an increase in the number of buyers, led by Polygon with a 35.63% increase, followed by Solana with a 27.41% increase, and Bitcoin with a 23.22% increase.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001904+12.26%
U Coin
U$0.01253+2.36%
Octavia
VIA$0.021-0.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+2.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0064--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli

Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies