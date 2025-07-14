A whale deposited 7.49 million USDC in HyperLiquid and went long on PUMP with 3x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/14 16:48

USDC $0.9995 +0.01% PUMP $0.00539 -1.80%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale account deposited $7.49 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened a 3x leveraged long position in $PUMP. In addition, the whale also held a 3x leveraged long position in $LAUNCHCOIN.