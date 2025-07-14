Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million By: PANews 2025/07/14 15:52

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It is reported that these shorting operations are intended to hedge its spot positions.