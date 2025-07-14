The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933 By: PANews 2025/07/14 14:08

PANews reported on July 14 that according to NLNico , the European listed company The Blockchain Group has recently purchased 29 bitcoins, and its total holdings have now reached 1,933 . As of the time of publication, the company's bitcoin year-to-date return is approximately 1,368.3% , with a total market value of approximately 174.8 million euros.