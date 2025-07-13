Vitalik: AI is fully capable of taking away the cryptocurrency's crazy crown within weeks By: PANews 2025/07/13 22:44

CROWN $0.0466 -1.68% AI $0.1243 +4.98% PEOPLE $0.01675 +1.82%

PANews reported on July 13 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted on the X platform: Regularly remind people that artificial intelligence is fully capable of taking away the crazy crown of cryptocurrency within a few weeks.