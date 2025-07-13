In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 193 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/13 23:30

PANews reported on July 13 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $193 million, of which $123 million was for long orders and $69.3103 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $40.6378 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $34.1789 million.