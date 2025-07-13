White House economic adviser Hassett: If there is reason to fire Powell, Trump has the right to take action By: PANews 2025/07/13 21:35

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that if there is reason to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, Trump has the right to take action.