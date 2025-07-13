Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million

By: PANews
2025/07/13 20:59
PANews reported on July 13 that Token Unlocks data showed that TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Official Trump (TRUMP) will unlock about 90 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 45% of the current circulation, with a value of about US$878 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on July 16, accounting for 1.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$38.2 million;

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on July 15, accounting for 1.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$18 million;

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 15, accounting for 3.53% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$17.6 million;

UXLINK (UXLINK) will unlock approximately 37.5 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 9.17% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$14.2 million;

Solv Protocol (SOLV) will unlock approximately 252 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 17.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$11.3 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about US$10.3 million;

Cloud (CLOUD) will unlock approximately 125 million tokens at 11:00 pm Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 37.92% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.3 million;

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.6 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 4.07% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.2 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
TLDR: Утечка предложения DeFi от демократов, обозначившая разработчиков как посредников, встревожила крипто-сообщество. Республиканцы приостановили переговоры о структуре крипто-рынка после того, как демократы представили новое предложение по DeFi в среду. Офис сенатора Марка Уорнера столкнулся с звонками, поскольку криптоиндустрия раскритиковала проект регулирования DeFi. С приостановкой переговоров принятие законопроекта о структуре крипто-рынка до 2026 года
Blockonomi2025/10/10 19:51
BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
