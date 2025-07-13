Blockware Intelligence: It is expected that at least 36 new listed companies will include Bitcoin in their balance sheets in the next six months By: PANews 2025/07/13 16:47

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, Blockware Intelligence predicts that in the next six months, at least 36 new listed companies are expected to include Bitcoin in their balance sheets, a 25% increase from the current 141 listed companies holding Bitcoin. Analysts pointed out that the companies currently increasing their holdings of Bitcoin are mainly emerging companies or companies facing operational challenges.