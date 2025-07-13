Shanghai Stock Exchange: The threshold for individual investors to participate in the stock trading of the science and technology innovation growth layer is still "500,000 yuan in assets + 2 years of By: PANews 2025/07/13 15:33

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, the Shanghai Stock Exchange officially released the "Self-regulatory Guidelines for Listed Companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board No. 5 - Science and Technology Innovation Growth Layer" and other supporting business rules. It is proposed to strengthen investor suitability management. This reform does not add new investment and trading thresholds for individual investors to participate in the stock trading of the Science and Technology Innovation Growth Layer. The capital threshold and investment experience of "500,000 yuan in assets + 2 years of experience" are still sufficient. In addition, according to the requirements of the "Opinions on the Science and Technology Innovation Board", investors need to sign a special risk disclosure letter before investing in newly registered unprofitable technology companies in the Science and Technology Innovation Growth Layer.