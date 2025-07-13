Czech Central Bank Adds Coinbase to Portfolio, Increases Palantir Stake

By: PANews
2025/07/13 16:06
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14622+14.35%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the Czech National Bank adjusted its US investment portfolio in the second quarter, increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies, and established a new position in the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global. Documents show that the bank has increased its holdings of Coinbase by 51,732 shares, worth more than $18 million. The Czech National Bank also increased its holdings of 49,135 Palantir shares in the second quarter of this year, bringing its total holdings to 519,950 shares by the end of June.

Data analytics company Palantir's shares surged 80% in the first half of 2025, outperforming the S&P 500's 5.5% gain. The company benefited from a strong earnings report and growing investor interest in artificial intelligence. Coinbase shares rose 41% in the first half of 2025 and have risen another 10% in the weeks that followed. The exchange's shares have also risen about 60% in the past month, according to Google Finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06392-0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248+3.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01132-2.16%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share
Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

TLDR: Утечка предложения DeFi от демократов, обозначившая разработчиков как посредников, встревожила крипто-сообщество. Республиканцы приостановили переговоры о структуре крипто-рынка после того, как демократы представили новое предложение по DeFi в среду. Офис сенатора Марка Уорнера столкнулся с звонками, поскольку криптоиндустрия раскритиковала проект регулирования DeFi. С приостановкой переговоров принятие законопроекта о структуре крипто-рынка до 2026 года [...] Пост "Тупик на Капитолийском холме: предложение по DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипто-рынка" впервые появился на Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-1.76%
Clash
CLASH$0.042074-19.13%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 19:51
Share
BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Эфириум
ETH$4,332-0.60%
4
4$0.12958-26.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов

Сможет ли XRP повторить рост цены BNB до 1 300 ATH? Аналитик показывает коэффициент