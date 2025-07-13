Data: USDC Treasury destroyed more than 56.67 million USDC on the Ethereum chain By: PANews 2025/07/13 15:18

PANews reported on July 13 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 56,673,853 USDC on the Ethereum chain about 1 hour ago.