In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%. By: PANews 2025/07/13 08:38

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has shrunk significantly, with the number of NFT buyers plummeting by 89.08% to 88,157 and the number of NFT sellers plummeting by 82.62% to 56,817. The number of NFT transactions remained relatively stable, increasing by 1.63% to 1,357,999. The Ethereum network regained its dominance, with a transaction volume of $50 million, a surge of 133.36% from the previous week. The Bitcoin network transaction volume was $15.5 million, an increase of 50.12%. The Polygon network transaction volume was $14.6 million, a decrease of 41.86%. The Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $14 million, a decrease of 2.43%. This week's top deals include: Autoglyphs #195 sold for 95 ETH ($283,623)

Otherdeed Expanded #7 sold for 100 WETH ($278,128)

Autoglyphs #194 sold for 215,000 USDC ($215,000)

Autoglyphs #139 sold for 75 WETH ($189,994)

BOOGLE sold for 1,150.02 SOL (approximately $174,304)