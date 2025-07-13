Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services.

The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance and banking ventures accounted for nearly half of the week’s total deal flow. With activity ranging from seed to Series A rounds, investors are continuing to back real-world utility and infrastructure as the next phase of crypto development takes shape.

Here’s a complete analysis of this week’s investor activity per data from Crypto Fundraising:

H100 Group

H100 Group raised $54 million.

The project is operating in AI and Infrastructure sectors.

To date, H100 Group has secured over $56.2 million in funding.

Agora Finance

The project secured $50 million in a Series A round backed by Paradigm.

Agora Finance is a financial solutions provider, focusing on supplier financing.

Agora Finance has raised $62 million so far.

DigitalX

Digital X raised $13.5 million in a Strategic round

The project operates in categories like Asset Management, Finance/Banking, and Real-World Assets

Investors include Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and others

Kuru

Kuru gathered $11.6 million in a Series A round.

The project, which raised $13.6 million so far, is an on-chain orderbook exchange on the Monad chain/

The investment was backed by Paradigm, Electric Capital, and Drivezy Ventures.

NexBridge

The project raised $8 million in a Series A round.

NexBridge is a digital asset issuer and trading platform.

Investors include Falcon Ventures.

Remix (ex Farcade)

Remix secured $5 million in a Seed round.

The project operates in categories including AI and gaming.

The funding was backed by Archetype, Coinbase Ventures, and Variant

https://twitter.com/RemixGG_/status/1943347611601375485

Projects <$5 Million