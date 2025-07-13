Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+4.88%
VinuChain
VC$0.00246-0.80%

Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services.

The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance and banking ventures accounted for nearly half of the week’s total deal flow. With activity ranging from seed to Series A rounds, investors are continuing to back real-world utility and infrastructure as the next phase of crypto development takes shape.

Here’s a complete analysis of this week’s investor activity per data from Crypto Fundraising:

H100 Group

  • H100 Group raised $54 million.
  • The project is operating in AI and Infrastructure sectors.
  • To date, H100 Group has secured over $56.2 million in funding.

Agora Finance

  • The project secured $50 million in a Series A round backed by Paradigm.
  • Agora Finance is a financial solutions provider, focusing on supplier financing.
  • Agora Finance has raised $62 million so far.

DigitalX

  • Digital X raised $13.5 million in a Strategic round
  • The project operates in categories like Asset Management, Finance/Banking, and Real-World Assets
  • Investors include Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and others

Kuru

  • Kuru gathered $11.6 million in a Series A round.
  • The project, which raised $13.6 million so far, is an on-chain orderbook exchange on the Monad chain/
  • The investment was backed by Paradigm, Electric Capital, and Drivezy Ventures.

NexBridge

  • The project raised $8 million in a Series A round.
  • NexBridge is a digital asset issuer and trading platform.
  • Investors include Falcon Ventures.

Remix (ex Farcade)

  • Remix secured $5 million in a Seed round.
  • The project operates in categories including AI and gaming.
  • The funding was backed by Archetype, Coinbase Ventures, and Variant
https://twitter.com/RemixGG_/status/1943347611601375485

Projects <$5 Million

  • Velvet Capital, $3.7 million
  • BridgePort, $3.2 million
  • Uweb (University of Web3), $3 million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06392-0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248+3.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01132-2.16%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share
Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

TLDR: Утечка предложения DeFi от демократов, обозначившая разработчиков как посредников, встревожила крипто-сообщество. Республиканцы приостановили переговоры о структуре крипто-рынка после того, как демократы представили новое предложение по DeFi в среду. Офис сенатора Марка Уорнера столкнулся с звонками, поскольку криптоиндустрия раскритиковала проект регулирования DeFi. С приостановкой переговоров принятие законопроекта о структуре крипто-рынка до 2026 года [...] Пост "Тупик на Капитолийском холме: предложение по DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипто-рынка" впервые появился на Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-1.76%
Clash
CLASH$0.042074-19.13%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 19:51
Share
BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Эфириум
ETH$4,332-0.60%
4
4$0.12958-26.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов

Сможет ли XRP повторить рост цены BNB до 1 300 ATH? Аналитик показывает коэффициент